Assam: National Dengue Day observed by National Health Mission, Nalbari

Nalbari: National Health Mission, Nalbari observed National Dengue Day in all hospitals and various schools of the district on Thursday. The health department is actively working to control the increasing vector-borne diseases in the state. District Malaria Officer Dr. Navanita Das urged everyone not to take any medicine without consulting a doctor. She appealed everybody to dial 104 for any health related information. She in her speech said that the Government of India’s initiatives to control dengue through collective engagement are expected to have a far-reaching impact on the prevention of the disease. Dengue is caused by high fever, redness or pain behind the eyes, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, bleeding gums, red spots or sweating on the body. Since dengue (AIDS) mosquitoes bite during the day, pillows should not be used during the day and water should not be allowed to accumulate in any open area of the house. Dengue treatment is available in all government medical hospitals. Laboratory facilities for dengue testing are available free of cost in all district hospitals and medical colleges. There were 32 patients in Nalbari district in 2023 and 8 people in 2024 so far. It is important to consult a doctor if you experience dengue-like symptoms.

