Assam Government Suspends Mobile Internet Services Across Baksa District After Violent Incident

Baksa: The Assam Government has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services across Baksa district following a violent incident during the transfer of undertrial prisoners on October 15. The measure, officials said, is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing the spread of misinformation through social media.

According to reports, a serious disturbance broke out when undertrial prisoners were being transported from police custody to the district jail, prompting the District Magistrate of Baksa to flag potential risks of public unrest near the jail premises.

Citing the need to avert escalation and prevent misuse of online platforms for spreading inflammatory content or rumours, the state government issued the suspension order with immediate effect.

The notification, signed by Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari of the Home & Political Department, was issued under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

The order mandates the temporary suspension of all mobile internet and data services in Baksa district until further notice. However, voice calls and fixed-line broadband services will continue to operate normally.

Authorities have cautioned that any violation of the order will invite penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Officials reiterated that the suspension is a precautionary step to restore calm and ensure public safety in the district.