Assam government to build more bridges under World Bank-funded ARRBP

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has now decided to construct 28 more rural bridges under the World Bank-funded project named Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program (ARRBP) in 12 districts at a cost of Rs 85.88 crore. The state government had planned to construct a total of around 1,200 rural bridges through the Assam PWD ARRBP in phases.

Recently, the Assam PWD's EAP (Externally Aided Projects) division floated tenders for 28 new bridges in the districts of Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Cachar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

The names of the projects are: Construction of bridge in Barpeta district: Br. No. 1/1 on Tarakandi Anchalik Bazar to Dubachari Bazar Road; Construction of bridge in Barpeta district: Br. No. 1/1 on Kachumara to Andabhanga Road; Construction of bridge in Dhubri district: Br. No. 3/1 on Mayerchar Bazar Pt-1 to Nayeralga Pt-III; Construction of bridge in Kokrajhar district: Br. No. 1/1 on East Bechimari to Singhimari Road; Construction of bridge in Bongaigaon district: Br. No. 1/1 on Khusrupara village over river Kujia; Construction of bridge in Bongaigaon district: Br. No. 2/1 on Dholamara to Durgamari; Construction of bridge in Cachar District: Br No. 3/1 on Binodnagar Baluchari to Taranathpur Road; Construction of bridge in Cachar District: Br No. 4/3 on SK Road to Kullicherra; Construction of bridge in Charaideo District: Br No. 2/1 on Litinga Basti Road; Construction of bridge in Charaideo District: Br No. 3/1 on Namtola Tiniali to Achín Bill Road; Repair & Maintenance of bridge in Dibrugarh District: Br No. 10/1 on Khowang Bhamum Road; Construction of bridge in Dibrugarh District: Br No. 1/2 on Tiohjolia Road; Construction of bridge in Dima Hasao District: Br No. 1/1 on LIV School to new Harangajao Rly Station; Construction of bridge in Dima Hasao District: Br No. 4/1 on SS Road to Moti Hojai via Riam Bathari village; Construction of bridge in Dima Hasao District: Br No. 1/1 on Longma-I village approach Road; Construction of bridge in Dima Hasao District: Br No. 10/1 on Asalu Wadrengdisa Road; Construction of bridge in Karbi Anglong District: Br No. 1/1 on Bahbari to Lilujan gaon.

The other proposed projects are: Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District: Br No. 2/1 on Gamchuk to Majuli Road; Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District: Br No. 4/1 on Bihpuria to NH-15 at Pathalipahar via Borbali; Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District: Br No. 8/1 on Bihpuria to NH-15 at Pathalipahar via Borbali; Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District:Br No. 10/1 on Bihpuria to NH-15 at Pathalipahar via Borbali;Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District: Br No. 1/1 on Kherajkhat jr. College Approach Road to Deotala Link road; Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District: Br No. 1/1 on Gamchuk to Adisuti Miri Road; Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District: Br No. 1/1 on Solichuk to Borkhamukh; Construction of bridge in Lakhimpur District: Br No.1/1 on Khanajan to Bhimpara E&D; Construction of bridge in Nagaon District: Br No 1/1 on Dakhin Jagial to Darrangibeel Kacharigaon; Construction of bridge in Sivasagar District: Br No. 1/1 on Sati Sadhani Road; and Construction of bridge in Sivasagar District: Br No.1/1 on Santak to Bamunpukhuri.

The completion target for some of the bridges is 30 months, some 24 months, some 18 months and some of them 12 months.

The Assam government, through the Indian government, approached the World Bank for funding improvements in rural connectivity by constructing bridges in different parts of the state. After a long process, the World Bank has finally given its approval to the proposal and decided to provide $452 million to Assam for this purpose.

The $452 million ARRBP aims to strengthen the resilience and management of roads and bridges to help people living in 1,739 villages gain round-the-year access to wholesale markets, schools, hospitals, and places of work. As a result of better connectivity, savings of more than $82 million within the next six years are expected against the earlier costs for people to journey to these places.

Also Read: APDCL drafts SOP for new household power connections under RDSS

Also Watch: