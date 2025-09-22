Assam Government to Release September Salaries in Advance Ahead of Durga Puja

Guwahati: In a festive gesture, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will release September salaries of its employees ahead of schedule in view of Durga Puja celebrations.

Instead of the usual disbursal date of October 1, government employees will begin receiving their salaries from September 23. To ensure smooth processing, the state treasury will start accepting salary bills from the same day.

The move aims to provide financial ease for employees and their families during the festive season, which marks one of Assam’s most widely celebrated occasions.