Assam Govt Amends Leave Rules, Grants 15 Days Earned Leave for Teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has officially amended the Assam Revised Leave Rules, 1934, enabling 15 days of Earned Leave (EL) per year for government school teachers working under the School Education Department.

The amendment follows the Assam Cabinet’s approval on February 17, 2026. The Cabinet has approved raising the EL entitlement of teachers under the Department of School Education to 15 days per year and the amendment of the Assam Revised Leave Rules, 1934, to provide 10 days in lieu half-pay leave and an additional 5 days of EL.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Department on Wednesday, the new provision has been inserted under Rule 12(a) through the Assam Leave (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

The amended rule, with changed punctuation marks, states, “Provided that a Government Servant serving as Teacher in a school under the Department of School Education shall be entitled to 15 days of earned leave (10 days in lieu of 20 days half-pay leave and additional 5 days earned leave) in a year of service.”

