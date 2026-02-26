Northeast Sees Surge in Central Projects with Rs 2.64 Lakh Crore Investment

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as 170 central sector infrastructure projects, each costing Rs 150 crore and above, are currently going on in the NE states. Of the 170 projects, 66 are being implemented in Assam.

This fact was revealed in the 482nd Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects, issued by the Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, for December 2025.

According to the report, the original cost of the 170 projects was Rs 2,12,025 crore, which was revised to Rs 2,64,185 crore. Until December 2025, the expenditure incurred was Rs 1,39,479 crore, which was 52.8% of the revised cost. The cost of the 66 projects in Assam is Rs 98.02 thousand crore. After Assam, Arunachal Pradesh has works costing Rs 61.70 thousand crore against 16 projects.

Major ministries implementing projects in the NE are the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Power, Department of Higher Education, and others.

Across India, a total of 1,392 projects are going on, each costing Rs 150 crore and above.

