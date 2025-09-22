Assam Govt Declares 20% Bonus for Tea Garden Workers Ahead of Durga Puja

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced a 20 per cent bonus for workers employed in tea gardens under the Assam Tea Corporation, providing crucial financial support ahead of Durga Puja.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision, taken during a cabinet meeting on September 22, aims to ensure that bonuses are paid on time, easing festive season expenses for thousands of families in the state’s tea belt.

In other major decisions, the cabinet approved the establishment of Assam’s 10th police battalion at Sonapur near Guwahati with an investment of ₹260 crore, strengthening the state’s security infrastructure.

Additionally, management of the 5,000-capacity Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati was transferred to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, while enhanced remuneration and benefits were sanctioned for 65 Science and Mathematics facilitators under the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council.