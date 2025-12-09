Assam Govt Distributes PMAY House Sanction Letters to Thousands in South Salmara and Biswanath

Guwahati: In a major welfare outreach, the Assam Government on Tuesday distributed house sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Rural) to thousands of beneficiaries across the state. A large public event was held at the playground of Kharuabandha PM Shri Janata Higher Secondary School in South Salmara–Mankachar district, where 8,661 beneficiaries received their official approval letters.

According to officials, beneficiaries who have been approved by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department will receive ₹1,30,000 in three instalments, directly credited to their bank accounts for the construction of their homes. Local MLA Aminul Islam said the scheme is bringing meaningful change to poor families in the region. Former MLA Javed Islam also expressed confidence that the initiative would greatly benefit economically weaker households.

The programme saw the presence of Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, MLA Aminul Islam, former MLA Javed Islam, Mankachar Block Development Officer Paramananda Saikia, and Fekamari BDO Bapdhan Ali, among others. Thousands of residents attended the event, reflecting the enthusiasm surrounding the housing scheme.

Meanwhile, in Biswanath district, a similar ceremony was held at the Kamalakanta Natya Samaj auditorium. Here, 50,406 beneficiaries received PMAY house sanction letters under the Biswanath Legislative Assembly segment. MLA Pramod Borthakur said the sanctioned amount would also be released in three instalments. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, BJP district president Aseem Kumar Das, and a large gathering of beneficiaries.

Officials said the distribution marks another step toward ensuring dignified housing for all under the PMAY initiative.