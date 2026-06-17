More Assam Communities to Be Included in Central OBC List

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar discussed the proposed survey of the OBC population in Assam and issues relating to fake OBC certificates today.

The minister visited the office of the Assam State Backward Classes Commission for the first time after assuming charge as a minister and held a meeting with Commission Chairman Ajay Konwar, Vice-Chairman Dev Pradip Bora, Member Amar Gogoi and Member Secretary Diganta Baishya.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the minister spoke about the proposed survey of the OBC population in Assam and issues relating to fake OBC certificates. He warned that stringent action would be taken against both those who obtain and those who issue fraudulent OBC certificates.

The minister also discussed with the commission the inclusion of several Nepali community subgroups and the Bishnupriya Manipuri community in the Central OBC list. He stated that the Bishnupriya Manipuri community, which is already included in Assam's State OBC list, is expected to be included in the Central OBC (COBC) list soon.

Sarkar further informed that the Commission has initiated the necessary process for the inclusion of the Kurmi, Kumar and Karmakar communities in the state OBC category.

Commission Chairman Ajay Konwar said that proposals for the inclusion of 11 Nepali community groups-Majhi, Chunuwar, Sanyasi, Kumal, Thakuri, Yogi, Darai, Pahari, Chalo, Sherpa and Tharu-as well as Lohar communities residing in different parts of Dhubri and Bilasipara, are currently under examination by the Commission.

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