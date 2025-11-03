Assam Govt Plans to Add Zubeen Garg’s Biography to School Curriculum

Guwahati: The Assam Government is considering introducing the life and legacy of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg in the state’s school syllabus.

Confirming the development, State Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said that the proposal is currently under review by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). “Something will be done. We will do it,” Dr. Pegu said while speaking to the media.

If approved, the inclusion will allow future generations of students to learn about Zubeen Garg’s remarkable journey, from his early beginnings in Assam’s music scene to becoming one of the most influential voices in Indian regional cinema.

The move is seen as a fitting tribute to the late artist, whose music, films, and social contributions continue to inspire millions across the state and beyond.