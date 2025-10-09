Assam Govt to Close DTOs, Replace Services with Automated Centres Ahead of Polls

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to close several District Transport Offices (DTOs) as the state transitions to automated vehicle fitness testing and driving training centres. The decision, made at the inauguration of the Dibrugarh automated testing centre on Thursday, is part of a broader effort to digitise transport services, improve road safety, and make the system more citizen-friendly.

“With automated fitness testing and driving institutes, licenses and vehicle fitness certificates can now be issued digitally, reducing dependency on DTO offices,” Sarma said. The initiative also addresses road accidents caused by mechanical failures, ensuring scientific, computerised vehicle inspections under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Developed via public-private partnerships, the centres at Biswanath, Jorhat, South Salmara, and now Dibrugarh have tested over 3,000 vehicles. The Dibrugarh centre, costing Rs 12 crore, includes a mobile testing unit for small vehicle owners and machinery for heavy vehicles like tractors.

Sarma highlighted that these systems will make transport services paperless, transparent, and efficient. The state plans to expand such centres to Barpeta, Mangaldoi, Hojai, Nagaon, and Badarpur.

The inauguration was attended by ministers Prashanta Phukan, Bimal Bora, Jogen Mohan, ASTC Chairman Pallav Lochan Das, MLAs, and senior transport officials.