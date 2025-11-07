Assam Govt to Conduct Eviction Drive at Dahikata Reserve Forest on November 9-10

Goalpara: The Assam government is set to conduct a major eviction drive at the Dahikata Reserve Forest in Goalpara district on November 9 and 10 to clear approximately 1,143 bighas of encroached forest land.

The operation will be jointly carried out by the Forest Department and the District Administration as part of the state’s ongoing initiative to reclaim government and forest land across Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the schedule of the eviction through an announcement on his official social media handle.

In his statement, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue eviction drives in order to protect forest reserves and prevent illegal encroachments. He said that such actions are necessary to preserve ecological balance and maintain the integrity of reserved forest areas in the state.

According to officials, all necessary preparations have been completed to ensure a smooth and systematic operation at Dahikata. Security personnel will be deployed in adequate numbers to maintain order and assist in the implementation of the drive.

The Dahikata Reserve Forest, located along the southern part of Goalpara district, has reportedly witnessed gradual encroachment over the years. The upcoming drive aims to reclaim the forest area for conservation and restoration purposes under the Assam Forest Department’s long-term environmental management plan. The residents have already began to vacate their residences.

The eviction is one among several similar operations being undertaken by the Assam government to safeguard forest resources and prevent illegal settlements on protected land.