Assam Govt–AASU Hold Key Talks on Implementing Clause 6 Safeguards

Guwahati: In what can be termed a major development to ensure constitutional safeguards for the indigenous and marginalised communities of Assam as per Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, the Assam Government had a detailed discussion with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on 22 November. The meeting was held to discuss ways to implement the report of the high-level committee chaired by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, constituted earlier by the Central Government.

Almost four decades after the signing of the Assam Accord, AASU and other allied groups have been urging the government to implement all recommendations of the Biplab Sharma Commission to extend long-pending constitutional safeguards to the original inhabitants of Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the discussion, which was held the night before in his office at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur. AASU President Utpal Sarma, General Secretary Samiran Phukan, and Chief Advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya were formally invited to attend.