Assam Health Department Suspends Pharmacy Internships Until New SOP Is Finalised

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam, has directed all Joint Directors of Health Services to comply with the intimation requirements of the Assam Pharmacy Council before allowing pharmacy students to undergo hospital internships or practical training.

The directive follows a communication from the Assam Pharmacy Council (APC), which is in the process of framing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to streamline practical training and internships for pharmacy students. The proposed SOP aims to ensure proper record-keeping, attendance monitoring, issuance of completion certificates and verification of students' documents. According to the DHS communication, the APC must be informed in writing before the commencement of any hospital internship or practical training for pharmacy students.

Importantly, the DHS has directed that no pharmacy student should be provided a hospital internship or practical training until the SOP is finalised.

The Joint Directors have also been asked to maintain proper records of all communications sent to the Council regarding such training programmes.

The DHS further stated that representatives of the Directorate of Health Services and the concerned health establishments may participate in meetings convened by the APC to finalise the SOP. The department has instructed officials to treat the matter as a priority and also take note of an earlier order issued by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam.

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