Assam: World War II-Era Bunker in Digboi Reportedly Occupied Since 1967

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A massive World War II-era bunker in Digboi, built when the oil town assumed strategic importance during the war, has emerged as a striking symbol of alleged official neglect, with the underground installation reportedly remaining under human occupation since 1967 despite being situated on Assam Oil Division (AOD) land.

Located behind Shishu Bengali Prathamik Vidyalay near the AOD Digboi Club, the bunker is barely 1.5 km from the Digboi police station and Army base camp. Partly concealed by bushes and surrounding hillocks, the substantial structure remains largely intact and offers a rare glimpse into the town's wartime past. A recent spot visit by The Sentinel found the structure extending considerably underground, but there appears to have been little visible effort to formally document, conserve, or develop the site as a heritage asset.

Adding to the intrigue is the bunker's unusual condition beneath the occupied residence. An old underground staircase leads into an elongated structure comprising two rooms, both of which remain locked. Almost immediately after descending, stagnant water was found accumulated along the passage, making movement inside extremely difficult. The occupant, a former contractor under AOD, said that repeated attempts had been made to repair the problem, but the water continues to collect inside.

An AOD land section official, when contacted by The Sentinel, acknowledged the existence of the bunker but expressed ignorance about its reported residential occupation. The apparent gap raises questions over land records, periodic inspection, and institutional monitoring.

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