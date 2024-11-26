Assam: HSLC Exam from February 15, Higher Secondary Final Examination from February 13, 2025

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) on Monday declared the schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination and Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2025. The HSLC examination 2025 will be held from February 15 to March 3, 2025, and the practical examinations will be held from January 21 to 22, 2025.

According to the schedule, the HSLC exam will start at 9.00 am for the morning shift and 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift. It is mentioned that candidates will get five extra minutes from 8:55 am to 9:00 am in the morning shift and 1:25 pm to 1:30 pm in the afternoon shift to read the question paper.

On the other hand, the HS final examination 2025 will be held from February 13 to March 17, 2025, with the timings similar to that for the HSLC exam. The candidates for the HS final examination will be allowed ten minutes of extra time from 8:50 am to 9:00 am in the morning shift and from 1:20 pm to 1:30 pm in the afternoon shift to read the question paper. The practical examination will be held between January 29 and February 10, 2025.

Earlier, the HSLC examination was held under the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), and the HS final examination was conducted under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). But, after the merger of the SEBA and AHSEC in 2024, the government created a new board named the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). This is the first time that ASSEB will conduct both the HSLC and HS final examinations.

