Assam: HSLC, HS Final Exams 2027 Likely to Be Delayed Amid Floods, Census

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Due to the recent devastating floods in some districts and the ongoing census operations in the state, the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and HS (Higher Secondary) final examinations, 2027, will be delayed.

The Assam State School Board (ASSB) Division I issued a notification on September 8, 2026. The notification makes it amply clear that the HSLC and HS final examinations 2027 will be deferred.

The notification stated, "This announcement is to inform all concerned that due to recent devastating floods in some districts and the ongoing census activities in the state, it is highly likely that the course contents for classes X and XII will not be completed by the first week of February 2027 for class X and by February 28 for class XII. Therefore, it is decided that regular classes of class X may continue until 22 February, 2027, and for class XII those may continue until 8th March, 2027, to complete the course contents. The schedule of the HSLC examination and the HS final examination will be decided according to the above arrangements."

The HSLC examinations are commended from February 10, and the HS final examination from February 11, 2026.

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