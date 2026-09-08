ECI Announces Nagaon Lok Sabha Bye-Poll on October 6

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today declared the schedule for the bye-election to the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency. The election will be held on October 6, 2026. The resignation of then Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi led to a bye-election to the Lok Sabha seat.

According to the poll schedule published by the ECI, the issue of the gazette notification for the bye-election is on September 9, the last date for filing nomination papers is September 16, the date for scrutiny of nominations is September 17, the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is September 19, the date of the poll is October 6, the date for counting votes is October 9, and the election will be completed before October 11, 2026.

With the declaration of the poll schedule, the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in the districts concerned under the Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency with immediate effect.

Before the 2026 Assam Assembly election, the then Congress MP from the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat quit the party and joined the BJP. He made it to the Assam Assembly from Dispur LAC with a BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat is not in our favour. In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP led in four Assembly segments, and the Congress and other parties led in the other four segments. The BJP lost the seat with a margin of around 2.90 lakh votes. We will try our best to garner votes in the LAC segments where we lost in the last Lok Sabha polls. "

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