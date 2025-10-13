Assam: Illegal Timber Mills Flourish in Silghat Forest Division, Smuggling Network Spreads Across State

Guwahati: A thriving network of illegal timber mills has reportedly taken root across Assam’s Silghat Forest Division, raising serious concerns over unchecked deforestation and an organized timber smuggling racket.

Local sources revealed that more than 30 unauthorized mills have emerged in areas including Nalatoli, Hathibandha, Borghuli, and surrounding villages. These units, operating largely under the radar of forest authorities, are said to function in a pattern similar to the notorious Raghumala mills, with a well-established system for wood supply, processing, and distribution.

Investigations suggest that timber is being continuously sourced from the forest-rich Karbi Anglong region and transported to these illicit mills. Once processed, the timber is allegedly disguised as legally obtained and funneled into major trade points in Tezpur, Juriya, and Rupohihat.

Environmentalists and local activists have raised serious alarm, warning that the rapid proliferation of such mills threatens the forest ecosystem, disrupts biodiversity, and results in massive revenue losses for the state.

“There is an urgent need for strict enforcement and monitoring. If left unchecked, this network could have irreversible environmental and economic consequences,” said a local conservationist, requesting anonymity.

Authorities are yet to comment on the reports, but growing public concern has prompted calls for immediate intervention to dismantle the timber smuggling operations and protect Assam’s forests.