Assam: Infiltration attempts and arrests of infiltrators continue to rise

Infiltration from Bangladesh

Guwahati: It has emerged as a major cause for concern that the number of infiltration attempts on the India-Bangladesh border and arrests of infiltrators has been increasing in the face of constant surveillance by Indian security forces. In 2025, the number of detected infiltration attempts reached its highest level since 2014. The number of infiltrators arrested by security forces was 2,556 in 2025.

Assam has a length of 263 km, out of the total 4,096.70 km length of the India-Bangladesh border.

According to a report from the Ministry of Home Affairs, between 2014 and 2024, the total number of infiltration attempts detected on the international border between India and Bangladesh is 7,528. In these 11 years, the highest number of infiltration attempts detected is 977 in 2024. However, in 11 months of 2025, the figure jumped to 1,104.

The month-wise infiltration attempts detected in 2025 are as follows: In January the number was 84; in February it was 80; in March 110; in April 95; in May 54; in June 89; in July 127; in August 102; in September 127; in October 125; and in November, the figure was 111.

As for the number of infiltrators arrested from January to November 2025, the figure was 2,556. The month-wise break-up reads as follows: In January it was 190; in February 167; in March 243; in April 185; in May 110; in June 194; in July 242; in August 209; in September 330; in October 380; and in November the figure stood at 306.

From 2014 to 2024, the total number of infiltrators arrested was 18,851. In this period, the year-wise break-up can be summed up as follows: a total of 2,160 infiltrators were arrested in 2014; in 2015 it was 2,809; in 2016 it was 1,601; in 2017 it was 907; in 2018 it was 884; in 2019 it was 1,109; in 2020 it was 955; in 2021 it was 1,208; in 2022 it was 2,076; in 2023 it was 2,617; and in 2024 it was 2,525.

The five states of East and Northeast India, along which the India-Bangladesh border runs, are West Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Assam. The length of the international border along India-Bangladesh is 4,096.70 km, out of which 3,239.92 km, i.e., 79.08%, has been physically fenced, and 856.778 km, i.e., 20.92%, remains unfenced.

