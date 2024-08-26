I Thank PM Modi for Empowering Youth: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 113th episode of his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat,' and said that he wished to extend his greetings to PM Modi for taking steps to empower the youth.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I listened to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat in Jharkhand with my Adivasi brothers. It was a good feeling. PM Modi spoke about preserving hoolock gibbon in Barekuri village in Tinsukia district. The biggest thing PM Modi spoke about was that of Space, and from start-up to satellite launch, border protection and farmers' upliftment. Mann ki Baat is extremely energising for youth. I wish to thank the PM for taking steps to empower the youth."

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to visit Charaideo Maidam, speaks on host of issues (sentinelassam.com)