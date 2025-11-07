“English Education Academy” Open School Inaugurated at Hatsingimari

Hatsingimari: A new educational institution named English Education Academy, an open school, was inaugurated today at Alam Bhawan located in the college town of Hatsingimari, in South Salmara-Mankachar district. The inauguration was conducted by Saher Ali, Principal of Hatsingimari College.
Speaking at the occasion, Principal Saher Ali expressed that the newly established English Education Academy has been recognized under the Sikkim Board. He mentioned that students enrolling in this open school will have the advantage of pursuing their studies conveniently through online learning systems, aligning with the government’s vision of promoting open schooling and skill-based education.
The principal highlighted that such initiatives will particularly benefit drop-out students, providing them with a second opportunity to complete their education. “The institution will serve as a bridge for those who had to discontinue their studies for various reasons, allowing them to continue learning at their own pace and convenience,” he said.
During the event, Principal Ali also advised the school management to ensure proper verification of student documents during admissions and to maintain all records systematically for transparency and credibility.
The English Education Academy offers a wide range of academic and professional programs including Matriculation, Higher Secondary, B.A., M.A., B.Sc., M.Sc., LLB, B.Ed, B.Pharm, D.Pharm, BBA, BCA, MCA, MBA, and Computer Diploma courses.
The institution’s authorities have invited all interested students to enroll and make use of this new educational opportunity. For admission-related queries, students may contact the academy at 6000071870 / 6003805882 / 7002962127.
This initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening the educational landscape of Hatsingimari.