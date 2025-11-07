“English Education Academy” Open School Inaugurated at Hatsingimari

Hatsingimari: A new educational institution named English Education Academy, an open school, was inaugurated today at Alam Bhawan located in the college town of Hatsingimari, in South Salmara-Mankachar district. The inauguration was conducted by Saher Ali, Principal of Hatsingimari College.

Speaking at the occasion, Principal Saher Ali expressed that the newly established English Education Academy has been recognized under the Sikkim Board. He mentioned that students enrolling in this open school will have the advantage of pursuing their studies conveniently through online learning systems, aligning with the government’s vision of promoting open schooling and skill-based education.

The principal highlighted that such initiatives will particularly benefit drop-out students, providing them with a second opportunity to complete their education. “The institution will serve as a bridge for those who had to discontinue their studies for various reasons, allowing them to continue learning at their own pace and convenience,” he said.