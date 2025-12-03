Dr. Bishnu Ram Nunisa Honoured with Prestigious ‘Bharatiya Gaurab Award – 2025’

Guwahati: In a proud moment, Sports Organiser, Dr. Bishnu Ram Nunisa has been awarded the prestigious Bharatiya Gaurab Award - 2025 by the Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace India Foundation, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

The award recognizes Nunisa’s long-standing contribution to sports development and community service.

The event organized at Silpgram in Guwahati on December 2, was marked by cultural vibrancy and enthusiastic participation.

The evening also featured a Zubeen Garg song-singing competition, along with a moving chorus performance of the late singer’s iconic track “Mayabini”, adding a rich cultural ambience to the celebrations.