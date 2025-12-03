Dr. Bishnu Ram Nunisa Honoured with Prestigious ‘Bharatiya Gaurab Award – 2025’

Guwahati: In a proud moment, Sports Organiser, Dr. Bishnu Ram Nunisa has been awarded the prestigious Bharatiya Gaurab Award - 2025 by the Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace India Foundation, under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
The award recognizes Nunisa’s long-standing contribution to sports development and community service.
The event organized at Silpgram in Guwahati on December 2, was marked by cultural vibrancy and enthusiastic participation.
The evening also featured a Zubeen Garg song-singing competition, along with a moving chorus performance of the late singer’s iconic track “Mayabini”, adding a rich cultural ambience to the celebrations.
Expressing gratitude, Dr. Nunisa described the award as both a proud and humbling milestone, stating that it acknowledges not only his personal dedication but also the collective support of everyone who has been part of his journey. He affirmed that the recognition motivates him to continue contributing meaningfully to the fields of sports and community welfare.
Bishnu Ram Nunisa said, “I see this award not just as a personal achievement, but as recognition of everyone who has supported and encouraged me throughout the journey. I accept this honour with humility and renewed determination to continue contributing meaningfully in the future.”