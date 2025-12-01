Tragic Morning Accident in Morigaon Claims Life of Truck Driver

The impact killed him on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Manav Jyoti Deka, a resident of Lengribori in Bhuragaon.

Following the driver’s fall, the uncontrolled truck rammed into several nearby shops, causing property damage, before crashing into a traveller vehicle.

Police have confirmed that the vehicle involved in the accident bore the registration number AS01P 0597. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the mechanical failure and the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

The accident has left the local community shocked, with residents expressing concern over rising cases of mechanical failures and driver safety on the route.