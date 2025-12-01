Tragic Morning Accident in Morigaon Claims Life of Truck Driver

Morigaon: A tragic road accident in Morigaon early on Monday morning claimed the life of a truck driver, who died instantly after being run over by his own vehicle.
According to reports, the truck was travelling from Morigaon town towards Nagaon when it developed a sudden mechanical failure. In an attempt to save himself, the driver jumped out of the moving vehicle. However, in a fatal turn of events, he slipped and came under the rear wheels of the same truck.
The impact killed him on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Manav Jyoti Deka, a resident of Lengribori in Bhuragaon.
Following the driver’s fall, the uncontrolled truck rammed into several nearby shops, causing property damage, before crashing into a traveller vehicle.
Police have confirmed that the vehicle involved in the accident bore the registration number AS01P 0597. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the mechanical failure and the sequence of events leading to the tragedy.
The accident has left the local community shocked, with residents expressing concern over rising cases of mechanical failures and driver safety on the route.