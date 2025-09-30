Assam: Suspicious Death of North Lakhimpur Man Prompts TMPK to File FIR; Coal Trader, Denies Allegations

Guwahati: The suspicious death of Migom Bora Doley (40), a resident of Lepong Bokulghuri in Assam’s North Lakhimpur district, has stirred controversy after the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) – the All Mising Students’ Union, Margherita Regional Committee – lodged a formal complaint at the Namtok Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.
According to the FIR, Doley had gone missing on September 24 from his rented accommodation in Siyal Line, Tirap Colliery, Ledo. Following a days-long search operation, his lifeless body was discovered under questionable circumstances.
TMPK leaders allege that the nature of Doley’s death “strongly points to a premeditated act rather than a natural or accidental death.” The complaint identifies Rajen Dutta, a resident of Maskhowa in Dhemaji, and Khitish (also referred to as Kitish) Devnath, proprietor of Cook Coal Batta in Ledo, as the primary suspects. The FIR further asserts that Doley was last seen alive with Dutta shortly before his death.
The student body has urged law enforcement to file a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, citing the following sections:
• Section 103 – Murder
• Section 187 – Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, etc.
• Section 3(5) – Acts committed by multiple individuals with shared intent
TMPK has also demanded the immediate apprehension of the accused and a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth and deliver justice to the victim’s family.
Meanwhile, when contacted by India Today NE, Khitish Devnath categorically rejected the allegations, saying: “I have no involvement in this matter. The claims made against me are entirely unfounded.”
Police officials at Namtok station have yet to release an official statement or verify whether a First Information Report (FIR) has been officially registered in the case.
The incident has sparked widespread concern across both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with members of the Mising community closely following the case and calling for swift legal action.