Assam: Suspicious Death of North Lakhimpur Man Prompts TMPK to File FIR; Coal Trader, Denies Allegations

TMPK leaders allege that the nature of Doley’s death “strongly points to a premeditated act rather than a natural or accidental death.” The complaint identifies Rajen Dutta, a resident of Maskhowa in Dhemaji, and Khitish (also referred to as Kitish) Devnath, proprietor of Cook Coal Batta in Ledo, as the primary suspects. The FIR further asserts that Doley was last seen alive with Dutta shortly before his death.

The student body has urged law enforcement to file a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, citing the following sections:

• Section 103 – Murder

• Section 187 – Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, etc.

• Section 3(5) – Acts committed by multiple individuals with shared intent

TMPK has also demanded the immediate apprehension of the accused and a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth and deliver justice to the victim’s family.