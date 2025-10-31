Assam : Lakhimpur Greets Zubeen Garg’s “ Roi Roi Binale” with Tears and Devotion

Guwahati : At Nakshatra Cinema Hall in Lakhimpur for the first screening of Zubeen Garg’s highly anticipated film, “Roi Roi Binale” , which began at 4:45 a.m. Some had started as early as 3:00 a.m. Braving the early morning chill to witness a piece of cinematic history.
The crowd was a mix of devoted fans, families, and even parents who brought along their specially-abled children, ensuring that everyone could be part of the emotional experience. The atmosphere outside the hall was filled with anticipation, excitement, and quiet reverence for the beloved star.
Inside the cinema hall, emotions ran high. Many viewers were visibly moved, some wiping away tears as they watched Zubeen da’s performance unfold on the screen. Fans whispered to each other, sharing the feeling that Zubeen Garg’s presence was alive in every frame, as if he were standing among them.
“Roi Roi Binale” is more than a film, it is a celebration of dreams, dedication, and legacy. That morning in Lakhimpur, audiences did not just watch a movie , they paid heartfelt tribute to a legend whose art continues to inspire and touch the hearts of millions.