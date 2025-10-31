Assam : Lakhimpur Greets Zubeen Garg’s “ Roi Roi Binale” with Tears and Devotion

Guwahati : At Nakshatra Cinema Hall in Lakhimpur for the first screening of Zubeen Garg’s highly anticipated film, “Roi Roi Binale” , which began at 4:45 a.m. Some had started as early as 3:00 a.m. Braving the early morning chill to witness a piece of cinematic history.

The crowd was a mix of devoted fans, families, and even parents who brought along their specially-abled children, ensuring that everyone could be part of the emotional experience. The atmosphere outside the hall was filled with anticipation, excitement, and quiet reverence for the beloved star.