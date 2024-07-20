Assam Legislative Assembly Autumn Session Summoned for August 22, 2024

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has summoned the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on August 22, 2024.

According to an order issued by the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat dated July 18 and signed by the Governor of Assam, the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on August 22. ”In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I, Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9.30 am on Thursday, August 22, 2024, in Dispur,” the order stated.

According to Assembly sources, the Autumn Session is likely to last five days. Shortly, a business advisory committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly will hold a meeting where the agenda of the session will be finalized, along with the duration of the autumn session.

Earlier, the Assam Legislative Assembly convened its budget session in February this year.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented the annual state budget for the financial year 2024–25 on February 12, 2024.

