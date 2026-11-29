STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: While weak and fragile embankments make Assam vulnerable to seasonal floods, erosion continues to be a major threat too to the state's entire landscape, affecting thousands of lives and lakhs of acres of farmlands.

As per official figures available with The Sentinel, erosion by the Brahmaputra, Barak, and other rivers and tributaries have totally wiped out around 100 villages from the map of Assam between 2016 and mid of 2026.

During this period, around 230 villages were also partially affected as the rivers gobbled up vast chunks of land, with the erosion displacing thousands and affecting several lakhs of people.

Further, altogether 19,03,041.32 acres (or 57,56,700 bighas) of farmlands too have been swallowed by the rivers, affecting agriculture yield.

Sources pointed out that the issue of erosion acquired a serious dimension in Assam following the great earthquake of 1950, which reshaped rivers, including the Brahmaputra that changed its course forever.

The riverbed of Brahamputra rose as landslides dumped huge amounts of debris into the river basin, consequently forcing channels to shift and widen.

No doubt some scientific erosion protection measures have been adopted in recent years, but sources describe them as insufficient, considering the enormity of the problem. As part of the recent anti-erosion measures, a few rivers are being dredged and excavated, while geo-bags have been deployed at certain locations.

And if erosion alone wasn't a cause of concern, the fate of the embankments constructed to protect human settlements, farmlands, and infrastructure from seasonal river flooding along the Brahmaputra, Barak, and their tributaries also hangs in balance, since most of them have long completed their lifespan.

Of the 4,800 km of embankments constructed by the Water Resources Department of the state, the lifespan of stretches measuring approximately 3,000 km has long elapsed, thereby increasing the chance of inundation during the next rainy season.

This has been admitted by the department itself, stating that the carrying capacity or flood-resistance capacity of the remaining 3,000 km of embankments has decreased.

According to the department, only approximately 1,800 km of embankments have been raised and strengthened so far in the state.

Water Resources Department sources said embankments are generally constructed to withstand the "design flood" for the next 25 years from the date of construction or completion of raising and strengthening works. Following this, regular maintenance and strengthening are required to maintain the effectiveness of the embankments.

But, with 3,000 km of embankments vulnerable to being damaged by surging floodwaters, the fear of flood and erosion is still very real.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails Cabinet Approval of Bill for 33% Women’s Reservation