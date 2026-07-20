Assam: Man held for impersonating Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 34-year-old man was arrested for creating a false email ID and impersonating Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma while disseminating information with alleged malicious intent. In this connection, the accused person identified as Pankaj Das (34), of Village Dhopartari, under Changsari PS in the Kamrup district, was arrested from his residence today.

The arrest follows the registration of a case on July 16, 2026, vide CID Cyber PS Case No. 11/2026 under Sections 61(2)/340(2)/336(3)/319(2) BNS, read with Sec. 66/66C/66D IT Act, 2008, in connection with the creation of a suspicious email address, “cmassamgov.in@gmail.com”, impersonating Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the dissemination of purported “official communications” to members of the public with malicious intent, sources said. Das has now been remanded to 3 days in police custody.

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