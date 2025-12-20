Assam: Man kills wife and daughters in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A horrific incident has shaken the Dhing area of Nagaon district in which a man, identified as Imdadul Islam, allegedly killed his wife and two daughters in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident occurred around 2 am, and the bodies were discovered by neighbours who heard unusual noises and screams coming from the house.

The victims have been identified as Tajmina Khatun (wife), Dil Han Hasan (21-year-old daughter), a college student, and Arhan Hasan (14-year-old daughter), a school student. The police have arrested Imdadul Islam, and preliminary investigations suggest that the murders were a result of a domestic dispute. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination in Nagaon.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with many expressing outrage and grief over the brutal killings.

Also Read: Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death underway: Singapore Police