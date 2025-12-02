Massive Fire Guts House in Margherita; Property Worth Over Rs 15 Lakh Destroyed

Margherita: A devastating fire broke out late Monday night at Intheng under the Pengeri Police Station, destroying property valued at over Rs 15 lakh. The incident occurred around midnight at the residence of Mahendra Gogoi, also known as Sanjay Gogoi. His wife, Meenakshi Baruah Gogoi, is a member of the Ketetong Regional Panchayat.

“We woke up at around 12:10 AM and saw that one side of the house is set on fire and it was gradually spreading. During that time we tried our best to bring out the essential things, but could not, somehow my husband was able to take our car outside’," stated Meenakshi Baruah Gogoi.

The fire quickly engulfed the entire house, leading to the explosion of two LPG cylinders. Despite the swift response from local residents and the Fire & Emergency Services, the blaze caused extensive damage before it was brought under control.

The family reported that the house was completely reduced to ashes. A scooter, a water pump, and three vehicles were heavily damaged in the fire. Household items and valuables amounting to more than Rs 15 lakh were destroyed.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is ongoing.