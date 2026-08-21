Assam-Meghalaya border tense at Jorabat amid blockade over alleged attacks on vehicles

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GUWAHATI/SHILLONG: Tension prevailed along the Assam-Meghalaya border at Jorabat on Thursday as transport workers led by the Assam Taxi Drivers' Association and the public blocked Meghalaya-bound vehicles in protest against the alleged targeting of Assam-registered vehicles during Wednesday's violence in Shillong. Security has been stepped up along the interstate border at Jorabat, with both states deploying forces amid reports of passengers being asked to disembark at Khanapara and allegations of attacks on Meghalaya-registered vehicles.

The blockade left hundreds of passengers and vehicles stranded along the busy Assam-Meghalaya route, disrupting traffic between the two neighbouring states. The protestors have exempted vehicles for emergency and medical services from the purview of the blockade.

Several taxi and transport workers' organisations from Assam joined the protest, demanding action against those allegedly involved in stone-pelting on Assam-registered vehicles during a Khasi Students' Union (KSU) black-flag bike rally in Shillong on Wednesday.

Meghalaya-registered vehicles were barred from entering Assam at Jorabat as protesters demanded compensation from the Meghalaya government for vehicles allegedly damaged in the incident. They also asked for reimbursement of the medical expenses incurred by injured drivers and passengers.

The protesters questioned the alleged lack of prompt police action following Wednesday's incidents and maintained that the movement of Meghalaya-registered vehicles into Assam would remain restricted until the matter was resolved.

According to inputs, over six drivers' organisations from Assam participated in the blockade, raising concerns over the safety of drivers, tourists and passengers travelling between the two states.

Meanwhile, both Assam and Meghalaya have deployed security personnel in and around the Jorabat border area to prevent any escalation of the situation and ensure the safety of commuters.

Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad said the situation at Jorabat remained peaceful, with no incident officially reported so far. He said the district administration was in close coordination with its Assam counterparts and was closely monitoring the situation.

Prasad said Assam had also deployed forces on its side of the border, while Meghalaya had deployed personnel at Jorabat to ensure close coordination and prevent any law-and-order situation.

Also Read: AASU Demands Strict Action After Assam Vehicles Targeted in Shillong Protest