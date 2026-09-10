Assam, Meghalaya CMs Urge Sitharaman for Fresh Push to Externally Aided Projects to Boost Infrastructure

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and sought a fresh push and faster implementation for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) to boost capital expenditure in Assam and Meghalaya.

The discussion centred on opening new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure development in both states.

The Union Finance Minister responded positively and assured the renewed push from the Government of India to advance the regional development agenda.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We made a strong case to bring a new impetus to the pace of Externally Aided Projects in both of our states, which will open new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure."

The meeting assumes significance as Assam and Meghalaya seek to accelerate infrastructure development and mobilise greater investment to support the region's growth.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said his meeting, along with the Assam CM, with the Union Finance Minister was fruitful. "Thank the Union Finance Minister for always supporting the aspirations of Meghalaya and the NE region," CM Sangma said.

Assam has substantially expanded its EAP portfolio. From nine projects of about Rs 7,500 crore approved during the 14th Finance Commission period, the portfolio has grown by more than 7 times to 21 projects of nearly Rs 53,000 crore during the 15th Finance Commission period.

In Meghalaya, there are currently 15 EAP projects worth approximately Rs 12,166 crore ongoing in sectors such as roads, power, health, and ecotourism.

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