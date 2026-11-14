Assam: Meth tablets worth Rs 60 crore seized in Cachar; one arrested

SILCHAR: The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), have seized a giant consignment of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth more than Rs 60 crore and arrested a drug peddler in Assam, officials said on Friday.

A defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Silchar-based DRI, intercepted a vehicle carrying a massive consignment of methamphetamine tablets, valued at around Rs 60 crore, in the Borkhola area of southern Assam's Cachar district.

The vehicle, which was travelling from neighbouring Mizoram into Assam, allegedly attempted to evade interception, prompting a pursuit by the joint team.

Following a chase, the security personnel successfully intercepted the vehicle, a dumper truck, and brought it to a halt. (IANS)

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