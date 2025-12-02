Assam Minister Ranjeet Dass Attends Farmer Awareness Programme Held in Barpeta

Furthermore, the minister asserts, “Farmers and agriculture form the backbone of our country. Our government is working relentlessly to drive this sector toward greater progress. We will continue our programmes to raise awareness among the people. Along with the rest of the nation, the BJP Kisan Morcha is working tirelessly to highlight these crucial initiatives.”

In this respect, the state government has enhanced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of both paddy and mustard. As opposed to the earlier MSP of ₹1,250 per quintal for paddy, the current MSP in the state is fixed at ₹2,300 per quintal, thereby allowing farmers in Assam to sell paddy at approximately ₹2,550 per quintal. Similarly, under the corresponding measures adopted for mustard, the government is procuring mustard from farmers at ₹6,450 per quintal.

The schemes that could help the farmers were discussed during the Farmer Awareness Programme, followed by an interaction session with the participating farmers.