Assam Ministers Hold High-Level Talks in Kokrajhar on Major Development Projects for BTC

Kokrajhar: In a significant move aimed at accelerating development in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) region, Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Monday visited Kokrajhar for a high-level review meeting with BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, and several members of the council government. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and another state minister were also part of the delegation.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Baruah said the discussions focused on several upcoming projects crucial for the region’s long-term growth. One of the key proposals includes the new Kokrajhar–Helepu railway line, which, he said, may be inaugurated by the Prime Minister once final approvals are completed. The delegation also reviewed plans to upgrade Rupsi Airport, enhance connectivity, and explore prospects for railway wagon manufacturing within the BTC area.

Baruah added that detailed talks were held regarding army range zones, resource allocation, and the specific support required from the Assam government to strengthen BTC’s administrative and developmental framework. “Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma envisions a new phase of growth for BTC, and we are here to ensure that vision is realised,” he said.

BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary expressed gratitude to the state government for its continued support. “We discussed several welfare-oriented initiatives and are thankful to the Assam government for its proactive efforts,” he stated.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the state has already allocated a dedicated budget for BTC and assured further assistance to accelerate development across the region.