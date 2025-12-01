Namdapha Butterfly Festival Records 126 Species in Three-Day Conservation Event

Itanagar: The Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve (NNP & TR) Authority, in collaboration with partner organisations and local communities, successfully organised a three-day Namdapha Butterfly Festival at Khachang Village, aimed at deepening environmental awareness and encouraging community-led conservation across the Eastern Himalayas.

Participants and butterfly enthusiasts from several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Assam, took part in the festival. Representatives from youth groups such as the Khachang-Maithingpum Youth Forum, New Yumchum Youth Association, and Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung joined institutions like Kendriya Vidyalaya Miao, NERIST, Rajiv Gandhi University, Mizoram University, ATREE, Nature Mates, Nature Care Foster, and the Wildlife Institute of India.

Local SHGs and homestays hosted visitors by showcasing strong community involvement. The event was attended by PCCF N. Tam as Chief Guest, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah as Guest of Honour, Special Guest Millo Tasser, and Gaon Burahs of nearby villages, reflecting a unified commitment to conservation.

Cultural performances by the Singpho, Longchang, and Tikhak communities marked the inaugural ceremony. Participants joined butterfly trails, craft sessions, nature games, and presentations on butterfly ecology, the critically endangered White-bellied Heron, and traditional conservation models such as the Mishmi community’s protection of the Mishmi Takin. Sessions were led by experts, including Sarika Baidya, Yumlam Benjamin Bida, Gaurav P.J., and Aditya Das.

Despite the end of butterfly season approaching, a remarkable 126 species were recorded during the event, underlining Namdapha’s rich biodiversity. The festival concluded with a strong call for continued collaboration between scientific institutions, conservation authorities, and local communities, reinforcing community stewardship in one of India’s most ecologically important landscapes.