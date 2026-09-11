Assam: MMLSAY Claims Pending Over a Year to Be Cancelled After September 30

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society, Assam, has asked employees and pensioners whose reimbursement claims have remained incomplete or pending for more than one year to respond to queries and submit the required documents by September 30, 2026.

In a notice issued by the Office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society, it was stated that a number of employees and pensioners had submitted reimbursement claims through the MMLSAY (Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana) Portal (Sewa Setu) but had failed to complete the claims or respond to queries raised by the authorities.

Despite repeated reminders through the MMLSAY Portal, SMS alerts and the MMLSAY Call Centre, the required information and documents have not been furnished in several cases, preventing the authorities from completing and settling the reimbursement claims.

The society has now directed all employees and pensioners whose claim queries have remained pending for more than 365 days to submit their responses and furnish the required information/documents through the MMLSAY Portal on or before September 30.

The notice warned that claims for which no response is received within the stipulated period will be cancelled from the MMLSAY Portal. The authorities also clarified that they will not entertain any requests for the revival or further processing of such cancelled claims after September 30.

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