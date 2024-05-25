Assam: More crude oil produced in February this year than in February 2023

Guwahati: The production of crude oil in the state in February 2024 has increased over the figures for February 2023. ONGC and OIL are the two public-sector companies engaged in the production of crude oil in Assam, and both have achieved higher production from last year.

However, the two companies could not meet the target set for crude oil production during the particular month mentioned. The crude oil production figure is reflected in the Monthly Review Report on Infrastructure Performance/February 2024 by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The ministry prepares monthly reports on roads and shipping, petroleum, industries, civil aviation, coal, and power.

According to the report, the ONGC had set a target to produce 88.09 thousand tonnes in February 2024, but they could achieve a production figure of 83.83 thousand tonnes, thereby missing the target. However, the production in February 2023 was 78.33 thousand tonnes. This means an increase of 7.02% in February 2024, compared to February 2023.

As per the report, ONGC had produced crude oil worth 1527.27 thousand tonnes across India in February 2024. The figure was 1442.64 thousand tonnes in February 2023.

Similarly, the report covers the performance of Oil India Limited (OIL) during the month specified. The company set a production target of 266.34 thousand tonnes but could achieve a figure of 258.65 thousand tonnes in February 2024. Although they missed the target set for themselves, they managed to beat the production figure for February 2023, which was 241.66 thousand tonnes. This marked an increase of 7.23% this year over that of February 2023.

The report also provided the production figures for natural gas in the state in February 2024. According to this, the ONGC produced 25.78 million cubic metres of natural gas. However, the report also reveals that ONGC produced more natural gas in February 2023, which was pegged at 26.69 million cubic meters. This means that the production of natural gas in the state in February this year was 3.41% less than that of February 2023.

According to the figures published in the report, OIL produced 229 million cubic metres of natural gas in February 2024. The company produced 215.59 million cubic metres in February 2023, marking an increase of 6.22% this year over last year’s figure.

Also Read: Graduate, PG admission on ‘Samarth’ portal with or without Common University Entrance Test

Also Watch: