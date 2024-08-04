Assam: MoU signed for star hotel in Kaziranga

Taj Gateway hotel to be set up between Guwahati and Jagiroad

Staff Reporter

Dispur: In a move to provide a fillip to the tourism industry in the state, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) signed an MoU with Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL) and the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), subsidiaries of Tata Group companies, at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. The MoU will pave the way for setting up a Taj Resort and Spa in Hatikhuli Tea Estate near Kaziranga.

On this momentous day, it was also announced that the Vivanta hotel in Guwahati will be upgraded to a Taj Hotel and that the Tata Group will also set up a Taj Gateway hotel somewhere between Guwahati and Jagiroad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to Tata Group of Companies for partnering with the government of Assam in the promotion of eco-tourism. He said that the venture would help the state in the overall development of tourism. He said that once fully operational, the project would generate direct employment for not less than 200 people and significantly contribute to the luxury hospitality experience in Kaziranga. Terming it a landmark day, as the state witnessed the successful manifestation of two projects, namely bhumi pujan for a semiconductor unit at Jagiroad and a MoU for a star hotel in Kaziranga, on a single day, which the Chief Minister believes will be a game changer for the development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that he had been requesting the Tata Group to set up a luxury five-star hotel in the state, and with this MoU, the need for a five-star hotel in Kaziranga will become a reality. Moreover, he said that with this understanding, Assam's economy will get new momentum. He thanked the Tata Group for selecting Assam as its investment destination, which, according to him, reflected the core commitment of the company. The CM also assured all help from the state government for the successful implementation of the projects that Tata Group is partnering with in Assam.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, while speaking on the occasion, hailed Assam and its natural beauty. He said that the landscape of the state is mesmerizing and has all the elements to become a world-class tourist destination. Thanking the CM, the Tata Sons Chairman said that under the Chief Minister, the economy of the state has received a new impetus. He announced that Vivanta, a chain of hotels under Indian Hotels Company Limited, will be upgraded to a Taj Hotel in Guwahati. He also said that somewhere between Guwahati and Jagiroad, the Tata Group will also set up the Taj Gateway hotel.

Notably, MD ATDC Padmapani Bora, CEO IHCL Puneet Chhatwal, and MD and CEO APPL Sukhjeet Singh Malhotra signed the memorandum of understanding. As a part of the MoU, a Taj Resort and Spa will be opened with an investment of Rs. 120 crore. Moreover, under the MoU, Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited, in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Limited, will establish hotel and hospitality infrastructure with modern facilities in Kaziranga. ATDC, on behalf of the Government of Assam, will act as a nodal agency to implement the project.

Also Read: Assam: Land agreement for Tata semiconductor project signed in Morigaon district (sentinelassam.com)