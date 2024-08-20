Assam: MoU with Dutch firm soon to tackle flood problem in city, Government tells HC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that, to combat the artificial flooding issues plaguing Guwahati, the government departments concerned will work in partnership with a Dutch company specializing in flood control measures.

During a hearing on a public interest litigation case (PIL/14/2024) filed by the North East Eco Development Society, advocate general D. Saikia submitted before the HC that a tender was floated to rope in a foreign firm to work on a comprehensive plan to rid the city of the menace of artificial floods, which has taken on gargantuan proportions lately. A Netherlands-based firm has been selected, and the state government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the firm to draw up a plan to rid the city of the flash flood problem, the HC was informed.

The HC asked for a detailed affidavit with all activities taken up by the different departments mentioned. The affidavit from the government side should also include all measures adopted till now to tackle the problem, the court added.

The Amicus Curiae in the case, K.N. Choudhury, informed the court that people from several localities plagued by waterlogging have approached him to offer their suggestions. The HC said such suggestions should be welcomed. It was also submitted that new challenges have come to the fore that have exacerbated the flooding problem.

The advocate general stated that the terrain of the city contributed to the flooding, while assuring the HC that the government is handling the situation and several departments are implementing measures to address the crisis. An affidavit detailing these steps was filed, and the court is expected to hear the matter next on August 27, 2024.

Earlier, the Gauhati HC opined that the time has now come to deal with the problem of water logging or artificial flooding in Guwahati city and that the state is required to take steps to permanently resolve this problem. The HC also took into account the traumatic events on August 5, when a two-hour spell of heavy rainfall resulted in the streets of the city getting flooded and paralyzed the lives of the city’s residents like never before.

On August 5, a sharp shower of rain for around two hours brought the entire city to a standstill. The major roads were flooded by waist-deep water, and people were stuck for hours on end. Vehicles, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, venturing onto the flooded roads were damaged by the flood waters. Moreover, several new areas of the city, which had never experienced waterlogging, were submerged that day.

