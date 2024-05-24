Assam: NHIDCL set to terminate contract of another firm for work delay

Four-lane work from Srirampur to Kachukhana: Progress 5.5%

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has again issued notice of intention of termination to another construction firm for delay in the construction of a four-lane national highway project in Lower Assam.

This is the third firm to be issued such a notice after the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) recently issued notices for intention of termination to two joint venture contractors, Kamac Engineering and Shiva Harlalka, engaged in four-laning work on the national highway stretch from Jhanji to Demow in Upper Assam. They were issued notices for poor performance and not completing the work on time.

According to NHIDCL sources, the notice for intention of termination of contract was issued to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd., engaged in the widening and improvement to the existing single-lane road to four lanes from Srirampur (near Bhairiguri Village) to Kachukhana Harichara Paglagaunj (Package-I) of the Srirampur-Dhubri Section of NH-127B.

The length of this stretch is 27.65 km, and the total project cost was Rs 613.89 crore. After the due process of tendering, NHIDCL awarded the work to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd. in September 2022. The appointment date for the start of actual work was issued in February 2023 to the said firm. As per the contract, the scheduled date of completion was February 2005. However, the cumulative physical progress of construction until March 31, 2024, was only 5.53%. Following this, the NHIDCL decided to issue a notice of intention to terminate the contract with the said firm for poor performance. The termination order is likely to be issued after the relaxation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election, 2024.

Although the termination notice has not officially been issued to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd., NHIDCL has already invited national competitive bids for the balance work of widening and improvement to a four-lane road with a paved shoulder configuration of the existing single-lane road from Srirampur (near Bhairiguri Village) to Kachukhana Harichara Paglagaunj (Package-I) of the Srirampur-Dhubri Section of NH-127B.

The tender value for the remaining work has been estimated at Rs 378.45 crore, and the completion period is now fixed at 24 months. The firm that is awarded the contract for the balance work will have to maintain the stretch for a period of 60 months after construction.

The termination of the earlier firm, the evaluation of bids, and the re-awarding of the balance work will be done once the new government is in place at the Centre, as NHIDCL is under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

