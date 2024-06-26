Assam: No respite in floods; IMD predicts heavy rainfall from June 28 in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall on June 26 and 27, and heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 28 to 30 in most of the places in Assam that are yet to get any respite from the floods that claimed one person today. The total flood toll in the state is 31.

As of date, 556 villages in nine districts in the state have been bearing the brunt of the deluge. The districts are Kamrup, Golaghat, Karimganj, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Cachar, Darrang, and Dhemaji. The worst affected district today is the Kamrup district, with an inundation of 210 villages, followed by 180 villages in Karimganj.

According to the ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority), a total of 1,53,960 people are affected in 19 revenue circles in nine districts in the state. As of date, 99 relief camps with 12,323 inmates are operational in the state. One person died in the Cachar district due to floods.

According to the CWC (Central Water Commission), the Kushiyara River is flowing above the danger level in the Karimganj district.

Meanwhile, the IMD, Guwahati Regional Centre, predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Assam, besides heavy rain on June 26 and 27. The IMD also predicted thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Assam, besides heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Assam.

