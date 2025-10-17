Assam: Normal life resumes in Baksa; 9 identified

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Everyday life in Baksa returned to normal today, and the situation is 'under control', as per top police officials. Nine persons were identified on Thursday on the basis of video footage of the violence that took place yesterday outside Baksa District Jail.

On Wednesday, violence erupted outside the Baksa District Jail in Nikasi after the five accused in the Zubeen death case were sent there on judicial remand by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro district, following their appearance in court at the end of their police remand. Clashes between a massive crowd gathered at the spot and the police occurred, and several police vehicles were torched, leading to a baton charge and firing of tear gas canisters and blanks.

On Thursday, IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh told the media, "Following our appeal to the people to maintain peace and keep faith in us to deliver justice, we have seen that everyday life has returned to normal today. People are going about their daily lives, and the markets are open. We again appeal to the people to keep things this way. We are carrying out the investigation to our utmost capacity and request the people to repose faith in us."

About the internet ban, the IGP said, "Internet services were suspended for the sake of peace and maintenance of law and order. People have seen the problems they face when internet services are stopped. If things stay normal, the way they are now, the government will take a decision to resume the services. Many were injured. Serious offences like the burning of vehicles and attacking the police took place, and we responded as per necessity. We are examining the footage, and the guilty will be identified. Strong action will be taken against those who were behind the trouble."

DGP Harmeet Singh had visited the site of the violence on Wednesday night itself, and he had said, "This is a tragic incident, and such incidents should not happen. The law operates on rules and the Constitution. There is a process, and an investigation will be done as per law, and we are also in contact with the foreign country. The guilty will get proper punishment. These people were sent on judicial remand here, and things should not have taken the turn they did. Through the media, we want to send the message to the people to keep faith in the police. Things will be done properly, and good news has come from Singapore. Such an adored personality and big singer like Zubeen Garg died. The incident hit people straight in the heart, and there was nobody who did not cry that day. We have to remember Zubeen when we do anything."

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated today, "The things that happened in Baksa yesterday should not have happened. In connection with the incident, several persons have been identified. They were identified through video footage. Examination of the footage is going on, and more persons are likely to be identified in the next two days. Two persons injured in the incident are now under treatment at AIIMS. No casualties occurred, contrary to reports."

The CM further stated that the persons identified through video footage until now are Nurul Alom of Madulibari, Mahidul Islam (ABMSU), Mustafa Ahmed (ABMSU), Sibjon Ali of Digholdonga Gaon near Baksa Jail, Sahidul of Digholdonga Gaon, Ahela Miya (D-Voter), Rameez Ali, Ashique, and Harekrishna Pathak, ex-AASU member.

Of the nine identified, Ahela Miya and Rameez Ali have been arrested.

