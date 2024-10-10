Assam: OMR Sheets in HS Exams Now

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has asked all institutes under it to use OMR sheets for multiple-choice questions in their examinations for classes XI and XII.

Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) used OMR sheets for multiple-choice questions in the high school leaving certificate (HSLC) examinations, 2024. The ASSEB has changed its question patterns for classes XI (HS first year) examinations, 2025.

In the science stream, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will have a theory paper of 70 marks each—35 marks for multiple-choice questions and the remaining 35 marks for short, very-short, and long questions.

Mathematics will have a paper of 100 marks—50 marks for multiple-choice questions and 50 marks for very short, short, and long questions.

In the Arts stream, political science and economics will have a theory paper of 80 marks each—40 marks for multiple-choice questions and 40 marks for very short, short, and long questions. Education, Logic and Philosophy, and History will have a theory paper of 100 marks each—50 marks for multiple-choice questions and 50 marks for very short, short, and long questions.

In the commerce stream, business studies, accountancy, and finance will have a theory paper of 80 marks each—40 marks for multiple-choice questions and 40 marks for very short, short, and long questions.

Also Read: Chengamari Meritorious Students Felicitated by Assam Sahitya Sabha for HSLC and HS Exam Achievements (sentinelassam.com)