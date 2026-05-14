Assam, Other NE States Receive Major CRIF Allocation from Centre

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central government today allocated Rs 569.64 crore for the eight northeastern states, including Assam, for Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), and bridges on state roads under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the current financial year.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued an office memorandum (OM) and sent it to states concerned and other stakeholders. According to the OM, Assam has got the highest allocation of Rs 187.32 crore among the states in the region, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with Rs 164.90 crore. The allocation of CRIF funds for the other six states in the Northeast is Rs 46.61 crore for Manipur, Rs 53.19 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 43.50 crore for Mizoram, Rs 34.92 crore for Nagaland, Rs 15.69 crore for Sikkim, and Rs 23.51 crore for Tripura.

The ministry allocated funds amounting to Rs 8304.77 crore CRIF for 28 states of the country.

The MoRTH also allocated Rs 33.94 crore for ROBs/RUBs/bridges on state roads under Setu Bandhan for the 2026-27 financial year for Assam.

The allocations of funds to other northeastern states under Setu Bandhan are Rs 29.88 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 8.45 crore for Manipur, Rs 7.88 crore for Mizoram, Rs 6.33 crore for Nagaland, Rs 2.84 crore for Sikkim, and Rs 4.26 crore for Tripura.

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