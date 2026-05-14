Assam Records 85.66% CBSE Class XII Pass Rate, Guwahati Region Ranks 14th

CBSE Guwahati region records 83.41% Class XII pass rate in 2026, ranks 14th nationally; Trivandrum tops, Prayagraj last.Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati region of the CBSE, covering the eight northeastern states, including Assam, registered a success rate of 83.41 per cent against the national success rate of 88.39 per cent in the senior school certificate examinations (Class XII) 2026. The Guwahati region stands at the 14th position at the all-India level. Trivandrum topped the list with 95.62 per cent, followed by Chennai with 93.84 per cent and Bengaluru with 93.19 per cent. At the bottom of the list lies the Prayagraj region with 72.43 per cent.

In the Guwahati region, 47,499 of the 56,949 students who took the examination came out successful. The success rate of girls is 85.24 per cent against 81.59 per cent of boys in the Guwahati Region.

Assam under the Guwahati region registered a success rate of 85.66 per cent. As many as 15,621 of the 18,237 candidates, who took the examination, came out successful. In Assam, girls also outperformed boys. The success rate of girls in Assam is 88.16 per cent against 83.45 per cent for the boys. In Assam, JNV schools registered a pass percentage of 97.95, followed by KVs (97.77), government schools (90.98), EMRS (84.62) and independent schools (83.47).

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