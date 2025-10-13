Assam: Parking Argument Escalates Into Knife Attack at Sribhumi Bypass, Truck Driver Injured

According to the reports, the confrontation began when a truck was parked in front of the restaurant. The owner allegedly asked the driver to move the vehicle, but the driver reportedly refused. The verbal exchange quickly escalated, and Hasan allegedly attacked Rahman with a sharp weapon.

Rahman was immediately rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. In the aftermath, an angry crowd vandalized the restaurant, prompting police to intervene and bring the situation under control.

Police have arrested the restaurant owner, who is a resident of Sharifnagar, Sribhumi, and have deployed additional personnel in the area to prevent further disturbances. Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the assault.