Assam: Parking Argument Escalates Into Knife Attack at Sribhumi Bypass, Truck Driver Injured
Silchar: A violent altercation broke out at Sribhumi Bypass in Assam on October 12 night after a dispute over vehicle parking turned into a knife attack, leaving a truck driver seriously injured.
The victim, identified as Habbibur Rahman, a resident of Bakharsal, Sribhumi, sustained multiple injuries to his hand after being attacked with a knife by Hasan, the owner of Food Plaza Restaurant situated along the bypass.
According to the reports, the confrontation began when a truck was parked in front of the restaurant. The owner allegedly asked the driver to move the vehicle, but the driver reportedly refused. The verbal exchange quickly escalated, and Hasan allegedly attacked Rahman with a sharp weapon.
Rahman was immediately rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. In the aftermath, an angry crowd vandalized the restaurant, prompting police to intervene and bring the situation under control.
Police have arrested the restaurant owner, who is a resident of Sharifnagar, Sribhumi, and have deployed additional personnel in the area to prevent further disturbances. Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the assault.