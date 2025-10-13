Forensic Report Offers Major Leads in Zubeen Garg Case; Final Report to be Submitted in the Court Soon: CM Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam government on Sunday announced that significant breakthroughs have been made in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report has provided crucial insights that helped investigators reconstruct the sequence of events leading to Garg’s demise.

“After receiving the CFSL report, we have been able to piece together what happened to Zubeen. I believe that within a few days, the complete report will be submitted to the court. We are confident that the investigation will yield the desired result,” the Chief Minister said during a live social media session.

The forensic findings, which include the detailed analysis of viscera samples sent to CFSL Delhi on September 24, were received by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday. Experts at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) are now reviewing the results to interpret the toxicological and biological evidence.

Sarma reaffirmed that the state government is determined to ensure justice:

“After the CFSL report, we are confident that we will deliver justice to Zubeen.”

The Chief Minister further disclosed that ten Assamese individuals linked to the case in Singapore have been identified. Of them, four have returned and recorded their statements, while six others remain absconding.

“To the remaining six, I want to say it is your moral responsibility to return to Assam and cooperate with the investigation. Those unwilling to return will be brought back under the law,” he asserted.

Sarma also noted that the state government is receiving full cooperation from Singaporean authorities. He is expected to meet the Singapore Ambassador in New Delhi later this month to discuss evidence-sharing, including CCTV footage, digital data, and witness statements.

“We need access to CCTV footage from the hotel and the yacht, along with statements from the cruise operators. These are crucial for our investigation, and I am confident that the Singapore Police will assist us,” he added.

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival, organized by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company. According to reports, the death certificate issued by Singaporean authorities cites drowning as the cause of death.

The incident has since triggered widespread public outrage and emotional appeals across Assam, with citizens and artists demanding a transparent and time-bound investigation into the death of the state’s most beloved musical figure.