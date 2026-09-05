Assam Plans Five Strategic Heliports to Boost Remote Connectivity, Tourism and Disaster Response

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has proposed the setting up of five heliports at as many strategic and remote locations in the state.

A heliport is a dedicated small airport or designated facility used for the landing, takeoff, and ground movement of helicopters.

According to sources, the five proposed locations for the heliports are - (i) Haflong (connectivity to the Hill District, ecotourism, and security needs); (ii) Umrangso (industrial zone, cement, power, and tourism hub); (iii) Geleki (oil & gas industry support and remote area access); (iv) Nagaon (Central Assam location, feeder connectivity to Kaziranga and Guwahati); and (v) Charaideo (to facilitate tourism to the Charaideo Moidam, a UNESCO world heritage site).

According to sources from the Act East Policy Affairs Department, Assam, in addition to these plans, the state government has planned to develop heliports at key regional hubs to ensure all-weather last-mile connectivity, particularly for medical evacuation, disaster management and boosting eco and cultural tourism circuits. These will enhance last-mile links, enable medical evacuation and disaster response, and support tourism circuits. Implementation under UDAN 5.0 with PPP support will provide basic infrastructure and ensure viability.

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